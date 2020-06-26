USS Roosevelt Sailors practice yoga

200626-N-KY668-1011 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 26, 2020) Sailors practice yoga during Roosevelt Fit Club in the port helo hangar aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), June 26, 2020. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its first patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austin G. Collins/Released)

