Sailors take part in damage control drills

200626-N-GR168-1058 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 26, 2020) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Anthony Todisco, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), trains Sailor on how to use banding to patch a pipe during a rupture pipe drill aboard New York, June 26, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

