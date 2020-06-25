Sailors take part in a general quarters drill

200625-N-GR168-1072 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 25, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Austin Burns, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), straps down a simulated casualty during a general quarters drill aboard New York, June 25, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

