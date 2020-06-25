USS Roosevelt conducts photo exercise with Santa Maria-class frigate SPS Santa Maria (F81)

200625-N-KY668-1024 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 25, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) conducts a photo exercise with the Santa Maria-class frigate SPS Santa Maria (F81), June 25, 2020. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its first patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austin G. Collins/Released)

