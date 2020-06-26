200626-N-GR168-1054 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 26, 2020) Electricians Mate Fireman Class Myeongje Kim, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), checks breakers during a rupture pipe drill aboard New York, June 26, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2020 09:57
|Photo ID:
|6254851
|VIRIN:
|200626-N-GR168-1054
|Resolution:
|3300x2200
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailors take part in damage control drills [Image 24 of 24], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT