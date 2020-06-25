Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors take part in a general quarters drill [Image 7 of 24]

    Sailors take part in a general quarters drill

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.25.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    200625-N-GR168-1040 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 25, 2020) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Trevor Schuette, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), assesses the wounds of a simulated casualty during a general quarters drill aboard New York, June 25, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

