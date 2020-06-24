Sergeant Major of the Army visits JBLE

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston sits in an AH-64 Apache trainer during a visit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 24, 2020. Grinston toured the 128th Aviation Brigade helicopter training hangar where Advanced Individual Training students learn to perform helicopter maintenance on various aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)

