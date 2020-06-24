Sergeant Major of the Army visits JBLE

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston receives a 128th Aviation Brigade coin during a visit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 23, 2020. Grinston toured the helicopter hangar where Advanced Individual Training students learn to perform maintenance on the AH-64 Apache, UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)
06.24.2020
|06.25.2020 13:56
|6252319
|200624-F-AR942-1150
|4153x2769
|3.38 MB
JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|2
|0
|0
