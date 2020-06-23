Sergeant Major of the Army visits JBLE

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston has his temperature checked during a visit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 23, 2020. Personnel adhered to social distancing guidelines, such as wearing masks and temperature checks to ensure the safety of all of those on base, and involved in the visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)

