Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sergeant Major of the Army visits JBLE [Image 2 of 11]

    Sergeant Major of the Army visits JBLE

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston has his temperature checked during a visit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 23, 2020. Personnel adhered to social distancing guidelines, such as wearing masks and temperature checks to ensure the safety of all of those on base, and involved in the visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 13:55
    Photo ID: 6252304
    VIRIN: 200623-F-AR942-1015
    Resolution: 4118x2745
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Major of the Army visits JBLE [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sergeant Major of the Army visits JBLE
    Sergeant Major of the Army visits JBLE
    Sergeant Major of the Army visits JBLE
    Sergeant Major of the Army visits JBLE
    Sergeant Major of the Army visits JBLE
    Sergeant Major of the Army visits JBLE
    Sergeant Major of the Army visits JBLE
    Sergeant Major of the Army visits JBLE
    Sergeant Major of the Army visits JBLE
    Sergeant Major of the Army visits JBLE
    Sergeant Major of the Army visits JBLE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    instructors
    Fort Eustis
    Soldiers
    helicopter
    U.S. Army
    expert infantry badge
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Training and Doctrine Command
    JBLE
    128th Aviation Brigade
    Center for Initial Military Training
    Boeing AH-64 Apache
    expert soldier badge
    coronavirus
    holistic fitness
    7th Transportation Brigade-Expeditionary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT