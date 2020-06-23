Sergeant Major of the Army visits JBLE

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston coins U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training Command Surgeon, Maj. Sean Donohue during a visit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 23, 2020. Along with coining CIMT personnel, Grinston recognized the importance of their work in mitigating the risks of the novel coronavirus in the training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 13:56
|Photo ID:
|6252306
|VIRIN:
|200623-F-AR942-1019
|Resolution:
|5660x3773
|Size:
|5.29 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
