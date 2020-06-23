Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston hosts a discussion with senior leaders about the Expert Infantry and Expert Soldier Badge during a visit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 23, 2020. Grinston opened the floor to suggestions about the future of EIB/ESB training to the senior leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 13:56
|Photo ID:
|6252312
|VIRIN:
|200623-F-AR942-1045
|Resolution:
|6082x4055
|Size:
|6.37 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sergeant Major of the Army visits JBLE [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
