Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston hosts a discussion with senior leaders about the Expert Infantry and Expert Soldier Badge during a visit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 23, 2020. Grinston opened the floor to suggestions about the future of EIB/ESB training to the senior leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 13:56 Photo ID: 6252312 VIRIN: 200623-F-AR942-1045 Resolution: 6082x4055 Size: 6.37 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sergeant Major of the Army visits JBLE [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.