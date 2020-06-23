Sergeant Major of the Army visits JBLE

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston hosts a discussion with senior leaders during a visit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 23, 2020. One briefing including Grinston discussed his diversity and inclusion initiative, 'This Is My Squad', and the Army’s new Holistic Health and Fitness System. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)

