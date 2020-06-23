U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lonnie Hibbard, U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training commander, greets Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston during a visit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 23, 2020. Grinston recognized CIMT personnel for their role in the coronavirus response during his visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 13:55 Photo ID: 6252303 VIRIN: 200623-F-AR942-1005 Resolution: 4287x2858 Size: 2.59 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sergeant Major of the Army visits JBLE [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.