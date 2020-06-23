Sergeant Major of the Army visits JBLE

Sgt Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston talks to U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training personnel during a visit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 23, 2020. During his visit, Grinston engaged in discussions with the Soldiers; asking what they would like to change about the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)

