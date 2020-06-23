A crewman aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Joesph Gerczak (WPC 1126) hauls up Rear Adm. Matthew Sibley's flag at a change of command ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu, Hawaii, June 23, 2020. Sibley is the incoming commander, Coast Guard 14th District, arriving from a tour as assistant commandant for capability. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 03:53
|Photo ID:
|6249983
|VIRIN:
|200623-G-IA651-092
|Resolution:
|1280x855
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak hauls up Rear Adm. Sibley's flag [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
