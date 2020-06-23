A crewman aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Joesph Gerczak (WPC 1126) hauls up Rear Adm. Matthew Sibley's flag at a change of command ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu, Hawaii, June 23, 2020. Sibley is the incoming commander, Coast Guard 14th District, arriving from a tour as assistant commandant for capability. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 03:53 Photo ID: 6249983 VIRIN: 200623-G-IA651-092 Resolution: 1280x855 Size: 1.06 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak hauls up Rear Adm. Sibley's flag [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.