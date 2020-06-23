Rear Adm. Matthew Sibley (center), is promoted to rear admiral (upper half) as his spouse, Mrs. Margaret Sibley (right), and Mrs. Heather Salls spouse of Command Master Chief Charlie Salls, prior to the change of command ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu, Hawaii, June 23, 2020. Rear Adm. Sibley assumed responsibility as commander, Coast Guard 14th District. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Berkow/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 03:54 Photo ID: 6249968 VIRIN: 200623-G-KE614-1050 Resolution: 5122x4016 Size: 15.48 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Sibley frocked to rear admiral upper half [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Benjamin Berkow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.