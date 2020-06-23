Rear Adm. Lunday receives his flag at change of command

Master Chief Petty Officer Lori Fields presents Rear Adm. Kevin Lunday with his flag after it was hauled down during a change of command ceremony for the Coast Guard 14th District at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu, Hawaii, June 23, 2020. Rear Adm. Matthew Sibley, incoming commander, succeded Lunday who has orders to Deputy Commandant for Mission Support Washington, D.C. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Berkow/Released)

