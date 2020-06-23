Rear Adm. Sibley gives remarks at change of command

Rear Adm. Matthew Sibley (left), incoming commander, Coast Guard 14th District, speaks at the change of command ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu, Hawaii, June 23, 2020. Sibley voiced his appreciation and recognition of Rear Adm. Kevin Lunday’s accomplishments while serving as commander, Coast Guard 14th District and his expectations for the coming term. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir/Released)

