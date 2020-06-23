Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Lunday receives Legion of Merit [Image 3 of 10]

    Rear Adm. Lunday receives Legion of Merit

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Vice Adm. Linda Fagan, Coast Guard Pacific Area commander, presents Rear Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander, Coast Guard 14th District, with a Legion of Merit at a change of command ceremony on U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu, Hawaii, June 23, 2020. Lunday is cited for distinguished service and relationship building throughout the Pacific over the past two years. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 03:54
    Photo ID: 6249975
    VIRIN: 200623-G-IA651-9451
    Resolution: 1280x855
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Lunday receives Legion of Merit [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

