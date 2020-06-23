Vice Adm. Linda Fagan, Coast Guard Pacific Area commander, presents Rear Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander, Coast Guard 14th District, with a Legion of Merit at a change of command ceremony on U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu, Hawaii, June 23, 2020. Lunday is cited for distinguished service and relationship building throughout the Pacific over the past two years. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 03:54 Photo ID: 6249975 VIRIN: 200623-G-IA651-9451 Resolution: 1280x855 Size: 1.17 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Lunday receives Legion of Merit [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.