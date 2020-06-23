Rear Adm. Lunday receives Legion of Merit

Vice Adm. Linda Fagan, Coast Guard Pacific Area commander, presents Rear Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander, Coast Guard 14th District, with a Legion of Merit at a change of command ceremony on U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu, Hawaii, June 23, 2020. Lunday is cited for distinguished service and relationship building throughout the Pacific over the past two years. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 03:54
|Photo ID:
|6249975
|VIRIN:
|200623-G-IA651-9451
|Resolution:
|1280x855
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
