Vice Adm. Linda Fagan (left), U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area commander, and Rear Adm. Kevin Lunday (right), commander, Coast Guard 14th District, present the Swivel Shot Award to Mrs. Lynda Lee Lunday (middle) at the change of command ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu, Hawaii, June 23, 2020. Mrs. Lunday received the Swivel Shot Award for her service to the local Coast Guard Ohana and community. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Berkow/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 03:54
|Photo ID:
|6249980
|VIRIN:
|200623-G-KE614-1259
|Resolution:
|5875x3703
|Size:
|12.73 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lynda Lee Lunday receives Swivel Shot Award [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Benjamin Berkow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
