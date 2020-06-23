Rear Adm. Kevin Lunday transfers command of the Coast Guard 14th District to Rear Adm. Matthew Sibley

Vice Adm. Linda Fagan (middle), Coast Guard Pacific Area commander, stands by as Rear Adm. Kevin Lunday (right), commander, Coast Guard 14th District, and Rear Adm. Matthew Sibley (left), incoming commander, Coast Guard 14th District, formally transfer command at the change of command ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu, Hawaii, June 23, 2020. Lunday is releasing command of the 14th Coast Guard District to Sibley, and the salute is rendered to acknowledge the transition of leadership. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir/Released)

DATE TAKEN: 06.23.2020