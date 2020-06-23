Rear Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander, Coast Guard 14th District, stands center stage at the change of command ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu, Hawaii, June 23, 2020. Lunday is relinquishing command to Rear Adm. Matthew Sibley, incoming commander, Coast Guard 14th District, as Lunday has received orders to Washington, D.C. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Berkow/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 03:53 Photo ID: 6250022 VIRIN: 200623-G-KE614-1232 Resolution: 3828x5666 Size: 12.94 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Kevin Lunday transfers command of Coast Guard 14th District [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Benjamin Berkow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.