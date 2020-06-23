Coast Guard presents Lynda Lee Lunday with Swivel Shot Award

Vice Adm. Linda Fagan (left), U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area commander, and Rear Adm. Kevin Lunday (right), commander, Coast Guard 14th District, present the Swivel Shot Award to Mrs. Lynda Lee Lunday (middle) at the change of command ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu, Hawaii, June 23, 2020. Mrs. Lunday received the Swivel Shot Award for her service to the local Coast Guard Ohana and community. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir/Released)

