Yokota ATC: Control Sky Highway

Staff Sgt. Marcus Jenkins, center, 374th Operations Support Squadron radar approach control watch supervisor, reads radar scopes and communicates with pilots flying through the air space, June 11, 2020 at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The RAPCON operates 24/7, 365 days a year to direct all military and civilian aircraft traffic, including fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft from the ground to the altitude of 24,000 ft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

