    Yokota ATC: Control Sky Highway [Image 2 of 17]

    Yokota ATC: Control Sky Highway

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.29.2020

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron flies over Yokota Air Base, May 29, 2020, during a training mission. All aircraft inbound or outbound Yokota keeps communicating with Air Traffic Controllers for safe flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 22:08
    Photo ID: 6240957
    VIRIN: 200529-F-PM645-4078
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota ATC: Control Sky Highway [Image 17 of 17], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota ATC: Controlling traffic in the sky

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Japan
    Air Traffic Control
    Tower
    USAF
    ATC
    C-130J Super Hercules
    374th OSS
    COVID-19
    YokotaAB

