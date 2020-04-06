Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota ATC: Control Sky Highway [Image 4 of 17]

    Yokota ATC: Control Sky Highway

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules approaches the runway at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 4, 2020. All aircraft inbound or outbound maintain communications with Yokota's air traffic controllers, maintaining a safe operating environment for all aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota ATC: Control Sky Highway [Image 17 of 17], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Japan
    Air Traffic Control
    Tower
    USAF
    ATC
    C-130J Super Hercules
    374th OSS
    COVID-19
    YokotaAB

