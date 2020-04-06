Yokota ATC: Control Sky Highway

A C-130J Super Hercules approaches the runway at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 4, 2020. All aircraft inbound or outbound maintain communications with Yokota's air traffic controllers, maintaining a safe operating environment for all aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
