Staff Sgt. Cameron Freeman, 374th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, looks out at aircraft taxing on the runway at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2020. ATC airmen are responsible for the safety and control of hundreds of military and civilian aircraft everyday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 22:08
|Photo ID:
|6240960
|VIRIN:
|200611-F-PM645-4279
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yokota ATC: Control Sky Highway [Image 17 of 17], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yokota ATC: Controlling traffic in the sky
