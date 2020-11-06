Yokota ATC: Control Sky Highway

(Right to left) Tech. Sgt. Gregory Nitch and Staff Sgt. Grant Krause, both with the 374th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controllers, observe a C-130J Super Hercules takeoff at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2020. Responsible for managing the flow of aircraft through all aspects of their flight, ATC specialists ensure the safety and efficiency of air traffic on the ground and in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 22:08
|Photo ID:
|6240961
|VIRIN:
|200611-F-PM645-4300
|Resolution:
|3600x2100
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
Yokota ATC: Controlling traffic in the sky
