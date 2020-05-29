Yokota ATC: Control Sky Highway

A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron takes off at Yokota Air Base, Japan, after receiving clearance for takeoff from the Air Traffic Control tower, May 29, 2020. ATC airmen are responsible for the safety and control of hundreds of military and civilian aircraft everyday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

