Yokota ATC: Control Sky Highway

(Right to left) Tech.Sgt. Jason Medina and James King, both 374th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisors, read radar scopes and communicate with pilots flying through the air space, June 11, 2020 at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Radar scopes allow air traffic controllers to view aircraft and local weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

