(Right to left) Tech.Sgt. Jason Medina and James King, both 374th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisors, read radar scopes and communicate with pilots flying through the air space, June 11, 2020 at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Radar scopes allow air traffic controllers to view aircraft and local weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 22:07
|Photo ID:
|6240964
|VIRIN:
|200611-F-PM645-4345
|Resolution:
|3600x2100
|Size:
|5.41 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yokota ATC: Control Sky Highway [Image 17 of 17], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yokota ATC: Controlling traffic in the sky
LEAVE A COMMENT