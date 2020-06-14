200614-N-RF825-1041 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 14, 2020) An EA-18G Growler attached to the “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 takes off from the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), maintaining Ronald Reagan’s tactical advantage during flight operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2020 Date Posted: 06.14.2020 16:26 Photo ID: 6240880 VIRIN: 200614-N-RF825-1041 Resolution: 5847x3902 Size: 1.13 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.