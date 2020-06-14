200614-N-RF825-1007 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 14, 2020) Sailors prepare for the next aircraft launch as an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the “Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 takes off from the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 16:26
|Photo ID:
|6240879
|VIRIN:
|200614-N-RF825-1007
|Resolution:
|5643x3766
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
