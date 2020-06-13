USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

200613-N-RF825-1053 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nina Yap, of Honolulu, retrieves supplies from a storeroom on the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ensuring each department has all of their supplies is critical to mission readiness. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)

