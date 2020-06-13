200613-N-ML137-2020 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Eyuer Dominguez, from Riverdale, Maryland, assigned to the “Royal Maces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 cleans the canopy of an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), ensuring aircraft readiness during flight operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2020 Date Posted: 06.14.2020 16:26 Photo ID: 6240872 VIRIN: 200613-N-ML137-2020 Resolution: 6262x4179 Size: 873.93 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: RIVERDALE, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.