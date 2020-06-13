USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200613-N-ML137-2009 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) Sailors use a spotting dolly to adjust the position of an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the “Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115 on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
|06.13.2020
|06.14.2020 16:26
|6240870
|200613-N-ML137-2009
|7030x4692
|783.61 KB
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|3
|1
|0
