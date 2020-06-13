USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200613-N-ML137-2017 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Justienne Gonzalez, from Houston, assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), maintaining Ronald Reagan’s tactical advantage during flight operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

