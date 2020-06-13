Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 8 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Tarleton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    200613-N-RF825-1038 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Marialourdes Brady, of Hayesville, Kansas, retrieves supplies from a storeroom on the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ensuring each department has all of their supplies is critical to mission readiness. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 16:26
    Photo ID: 6240877
    VIRIN: 200613-N-RF825-1038
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    supply
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CVN 76
    logistics
    Pacific
    U.S. Military
    maritime
    FDNF
    Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group
    presence
    aircraft carrier
    Navy
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    readiness
    Yokosuka
    warfighting
    Pacific Fleet
    CVW-5
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    Indo-Pacific
    international waters
    forward-deployed aircraft carrier
    Carrier Airwing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT