USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200613-N-ML137-2033 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Marlon Bruno, from Broward County, Florida, stands watch as an aerospace medical technician on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the event immediate medical response is needed during flight operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

