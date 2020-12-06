Gen. Robert “Abe” Abrams, Commander, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/United States Forces Korea, delivers a speech as the presiding official over the change of command of the Air Component Command and the change of responsibility for the deputy commander of USFK at Osan Air Base, ROK, June 12, 2020. Abrams spoke on the outbound party, Lt. Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach, and the inbound party, Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darien Perez)
|06.12.2020
|06.12.2020 01:10
|6238811
|200612-F-RX899-001
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
This work, Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command
