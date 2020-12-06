Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command [Image 4 of 8]

    Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Darien Perez 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach salutes Gen. Robert “Abe” Abrams, Commander, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/United States Forces Korea, as Chief Master Sgt. Philip Hudson, Seventh Air Force command chief holds a flag at Osan Air Base, ROK, June 12, 2020. Due to COVID-19 mitigation restriction, no official passing of the flag was conducted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darien Perez)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 01:10
    Photo ID: 6238808
    VIRIN: 200612-F-RX899-003
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 14.55 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command

    Abrams
    Brown
    ROK
    7AF
    USFK Pleus

