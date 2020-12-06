Lt. Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach salutes Gen. Robert “Abe” Abrams, Commander, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/United States Forces Korea, as Chief Master Sgt. Philip Hudson, Seventh Air Force command chief holds a flag at Osan Air Base, ROK, June 12, 2020. Due to COVID-19 mitigation restriction, no official passing of the flag was conducted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darien Perez)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 01:10
|Photo ID:
|6238808
|VIRIN:
|200612-F-RX899-003
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|14.55 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command
LEAVE A COMMENT