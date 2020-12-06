Lt. Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach salutes Gen. Robert “Abe” Abrams, Commander, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/United States Forces Korea, as Chief Master Sgt. Philip Hudson, Seventh Air Force command chief holds a flag at Osan Air Base, ROK, June 12, 2020. Due to COVID-19 mitigation restriction, no official passing of the flag was conducted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darien Perez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 01:10 Photo ID: 6238808 VIRIN: 200612-F-RX899-003 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 14.55 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.