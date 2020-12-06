Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command [Image 7 of 8]

    Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Denise Jenson 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Anthony Padilla, 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, and Senior Airman Melanie Ranger, 51st AMXS assistant dedicated crew chief, render a salute as they present the Seventh Air Force flagship aircraft to Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, 7th Air Force commander, during his change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 12, 2020. Pleus took command from Lt. Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach. ((U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Denise Jenson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 01:10
    Photo ID: 6238813
    VIRIN: 200612-F-HB600-1182
    Resolution: 4191x2993
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Denise Jenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command
    Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command
    Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command
    Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command
    Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command
    Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command
    Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command
    Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command

    TAGS

    Abrams
    Brown
    ROK
    7AF
    USFK Pleus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT