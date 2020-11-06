Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command [Image 8 of 8]

    Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.11.2020

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Pacific Air Forces commander, gives remarks during the Seventh Air Force change of command from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 11, 2020. Brown attended the ceremony virtually due COVID-19 mitigation measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux)

    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
