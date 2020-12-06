Gen. Robert “Abe” Abrams, Commander, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/United States Forces Korea, and Lt. Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach, listen to Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Commander, Pacific Air Forces, deliver a speech virtually at Osan Air Base, ROK, June 12, 2020. Brown presided over the Seventh Air Force change of command from Wilsbach, to Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darien Perez)
Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command
