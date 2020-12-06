Lt. Gen. Hwang Seong Jin, Air Component Command deputy commander and Air Force Operations Command commander, Republic of Korea, greets Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, Seventh Air Force commander, virtually at Osan Air Base, ROK, June 12, 2020. Pleus was in quarantine due to COVID-19 mitigation measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darien Perez)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 01:11
|Photo ID:
|6238807
|VIRIN:
|200612-F-RX899-004
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.47 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command
LEAVE A COMMENT