    Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command [Image 1 of 8]

    Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, Seventh Air Force commander, gives a virtual speech as Gen. Robert “Abe” Abrams, Commander, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/United States Forces Korea, Lt. Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach, Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Commander, Pacific Air Forces, and audience members online and at the ceremony at Osan Air Base, ROK, listen June 12, 2020. Pleus assumed command of the Air Component Command and Seventh Air Force and assumed responsibility as the deputy commander of United States Forces Korea. (U.S. Air Force courtesy screen shot)

    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Abrams
    Brown
    ROK
    7AF
    USFK Pleus

