Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, Seventh Air Force commander, gives a virtual speech as Gen. Robert “Abe” Abrams, Commander, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/United States Forces Korea, Lt. Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach, Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Commander, Pacific Air Forces, and audience members online and at the ceremony at Osan Air Base, ROK, listen June 12, 2020. Pleus assumed command of the Air Component Command and Seventh Air Force and assumed responsibility as the deputy commander of United States Forces Korea. (U.S. Air Force courtesy screen shot)
Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command
