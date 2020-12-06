Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 01:11 Photo ID: 6238806 VIRIN: 200612-F-RX899-005 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 12.05 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.