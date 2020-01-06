Sgt. Albert Rodriguez, from 2nd Infantry Division, and other competitors conduct an eight mile ruck march as part of the Eighth Army BWC at Camp Casey, June 1. The ruck march is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC. The Army Air Assault’s standard for ruck marches is 12 miles in three hours. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Harding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2020 Date Posted: 06.01.2020 20:30 Photo ID: 6227553 VIRIN: 200601-A-ED406-1072 Resolution: 3443x5165 Size: 6.89 MB Location: CAMP CASEY, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Cody Harding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.