1st Lt. Cameron Caldwell, from 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, reassembles his M-4 Carbine as part of the M-4 range during the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition on Camp Casey, June 1. The M-4 Carbine range is one of 20 events for the Eighth Army’s BWC and it test the accuracy of a Soldier with their assigned weapon. The Army’s minimum standard is 23 hits out of 40 targets from a prone supported, a prone unsupported and a kneeling position. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Steven Close)

