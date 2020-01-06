Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition [Image 11 of 17]

    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Kohrs 

    8th Army

    Staff Sgt. Benjamin Roberts, from 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, conducts an eight mile ruck march as part of the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition at Camp Casey, June 1. The ruck march is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC. The Army Air Assault’s standard for ruck marches is 12 miles in three hours. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Nickson Schenk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.01.2020 20:31
    Photo ID: 6227548
    VIRIN: 200601-A-NH920-1085
    Resolution: 5995x3994
    Size: 14.89 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Jacob Kohrs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition
    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition
    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition
    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition
    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition
    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition
    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition
    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition
    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition
    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition
    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition
    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition
    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition
    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition
    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition
    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition
    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    2nd Infantry Division
    Best Warrior Competition
    Republic of Korea
    Eighth Army
    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    65th Medical Brigade
    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    1st Signal Brigade
    501 Military Intelligence Brigade
    8ABestWarrior20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT