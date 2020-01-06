Staff Sgt. Benjamin Roberts, from 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, conducts an eight mile ruck march as part of the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition at Camp Casey, June 1. The ruck march is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC. The Army Air Assault’s standard for ruck marches is 12 miles in three hours. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Nickson Schenk)

