Spc. Steven Levesque, from 1st Signal Brigade, conducts an eight mile ruck march in one hour, 34 minutes, and 46 seconds as part of the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition at Camp Casey, June 1. The ruck march is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC. The Army Air Assault’s standard for ruck marches is 12 miles in three hours. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Jillian Hix)

