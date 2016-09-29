Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition [Image 9 of 17]

    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    09.29.2016

    Photo by Spc. Jillian Hix 

    8th Army

    Spc. Steven Levesque, from 1st Signal Brigade, conducts an eight mile ruck march in one hour, 34 minutes, and 46 seconds as part of the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition at Camp Casey, June 1. The ruck march is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC. The Army Air Assault’s standard for ruck marches is 12 miles in three hours. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Jillian Hix)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2016
    Date Posted: 06.01.2020 20:31
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition [Image 17 of 17], by SPC Jillian Hix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

